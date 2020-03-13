Sheriff’s Department News

Arrests

• 9:25 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Bills, 49, Independence, Mo., on two Franklin County probable cause warrants for stalking.

• 11:34 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Randy Lee Hackman, 46, Jefferson City, Mo., on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:14 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Sebastion Free, 25, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Kentucky Road, Debra Hass, 67, New Strawn, was arrested for domestic battery after an altercation with Christopher Haas, 44, Ottawa. Charges for criminal damage to property and domestic battery were also forwarded to the county attorney against Haas for possible prosecution.

• 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Skyler Shockley, 23, Lawrence, on a Franklin County warrant for theft and possession of marijuana.

• 10:32 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Engleburt Unterburger, 49, Leavenworth, on a Franklin County warrant for DUI.

• 2:11 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cody Weien, 27, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 9:10 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Old US-50, Anthony Keim, 57, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2017 Chevrolet van when he struck a deer.

• 2:14 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of K-68, Kenneth Hamman, 49, Hartford, was stopped facing eastbound in a 2009 Dodge Ram waiting to turn northbound onto Nebraska Terrace when he was rear-ended by a 2006 Pontiac Vibe driven by Aubrey Wilson, 24, Osawatomie. Wilson suffered minor injuries.

• 5:43 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of John Brown Road, Destiny Ecord, 26, Princeton, was westbound in a 2012 Kia Sportage when she struck a deer.

• 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Stafford Road, Ottawa, Michael Schnebly 55, Baldwin, was westbound in a 2008 Toyota Camry when he struck a deer.

• 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of I-35, Milepost 173, Leal-Rodriguez Aldo, 38, Emporia, was northbound in a 2017 Alfa Romeo passenger car when he struck a coyote.

• 5:55 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Stafford Road, Aspyn Fuller 19, Ottawa, was traveling westbound in her 2018 Ford Escape when she struck a deer.

• 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Louisiana Road, Richard Ybarra, 57, Ottawa, was driving his 2008 Dodge Ram when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole owned by Evergy.

Theft

• 5:22 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Galveston St., Princeton, Amanda Schaub, 34, Princeton, reported a known male stole $170 from her.

Incident

• 10:08 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Jefferson St., Pomona, Shawn Coleman, 26, Ottawa, forced his way to into a residence leading to an altercation in which a 25-year-old Pomona male received two stab wounds to the chest and a 19-year-old Pomona male received minor facial injuries. Coleman has not been located, but is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, battery and criminal damage to property. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:29 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of W. 17th St, Ottawa, Weston Smith, 20, homeless, was arrested for possession of stolen property and no drivers license after being contacted by officers for suspicious activity.

• 3:29 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of W. 17th St, Ottawa, a 16 year old Pomona, Kansas female was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child in need of care after being contacted by officers for suspicious activity.

• 5:38 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Diamond Head, Ottawa, Brandon Ellsmore, 33, Ottawa, was arrested for disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence after a call for suspicious activity.

• 12:20 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Ryan Massey, 32, Ottawa, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 12:01 a.m. Monday, 305 South Main Street, Ottawa, Nicholas Smith, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on an State of New Mexico warrant.

• 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Eli Collins, 38, Ottawa, for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Brooke Mickel, 25, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

• 12:15 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Liberty St., Ottawa, Justin Evans, 28, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

• 1:50 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Jeffrey Stone, 27, Topeka, for DUI, possession of a firearm under the influence, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 4:51 a.m. Monday, 200 E. Wilson Street, Ottawa, Patricia Johnson, 64, Ottawa, was backing out of a private drive in a 2013 Dodge and struck a 2002 Chevrolet driven by Sanjuana Lopez-Hernandez, 49, Ottawa. Johnson was cited for improper backing.

Incidents

• 10:59 p.m. Sunday, 715 W. 2nd St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa female reported injuries after being struck by a known Missouri male. Case is under investigation.

• No time Wednesday, 1100 block of W. Seventh St., a 39-year-old Wellsville male reported a sex offense. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 500 North Hickory Street, Ottawa, Joseph Johnson, 28, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject stole his three wheeler. Case is under investigation.

• 9:37 a.m. Sunday, 2050 S. Princeton Street (Advanced Auto), 61-year-old Princeton male reported an unknown subject used his check without his permission. Case is under investigation.

• 9:17 a.m. Monday, 400 E. 2nd Street, Ottawa, a 22-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft.

Wellsville Police Department News

Thursday (03/05): 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., threat; 200 block of E 6th St., public assist; 200 block of Benton Drive, civil matter; 200 block of W 5th St., check welfare; 4300 block of Stafford Road, assist other agency.

Friday (03/06): 400 block of Pendleton Ave., field interview; 400 block of E. 4th St., check welfare; Interstate 35/MP 199, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; I-35/MP 196, assist other agency.

Saturday (03/07): 200 block of Edgewood Drive, public assist.

Sunday: 100 block of Walnut St., assist other agency; 600 block of E. 8th St., assist fire department.

Monday: 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call.

Tuesday: 300 block of W. 7th St., special assignment; 200 block of Meadowbrook Lane, public assist; by telephone, public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint; by telephone, assist other agency.

Wednesday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; 100 block of E. Fifth St., lost property; 200 block of Ash St., special assignment.

Ottawa Fire Department News

Friday (03/06): E Third, Ottawa, authorized controlled burning; S. Willow St., Ottawa, vehicle fire; S. Ash St., building fire.

Wednesday: E. Logan St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 28 medical calls from Friday (03/06) to Thursday.