This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has identified a sixth case of the coronavirus in Kansas.

KDHE announced in a news release Friday that the COVID-19 case is associated with a Butler County man in his 70s who reported traveling outside of the U.S. The man is in isolation, and no other details about the patient were released.

KDHE is confirming the presumptive positive test results with the Centers for Disease Control. According to the news release, KDHE is working with local Butler County health officials and the CDC to identify people who may have been in contact with the infected patient.

"Kansans should remain vigilant," said Lee Norman, KDHE secretary. "It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part."

The sixth COVID-19 case in Kansas follows reports Thursday of Kansas’ first death associated with the disease.

A Wyandotte County man in his 70s, who was living in a long-term care facility there, died after being infected with COVID-19.

He had been taken to Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. for a cardiac-related health problem when hospital staff noticed he had a fever. The man died Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after his arrival.

Norman announced in a press conference Thursday with Gov. Laura Kelly that a postmortem exam confirmed the man had been infected with the coronavirus, which complicated underlying health issues.

Kelly declared a state of emergency Thursday, triggering a state statue that prohibits price gouging. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday said his office was prepared to enforce the law.

The anti-profiteering law bans unjust price increases for goods and services in high demand, including food items, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, medical supplies and lodging. Prices are restricted from rising 25% above March 11 levels.

"The Kansas anti-profiteering statute is rarely invoked but is designed to prevent opportunistic greed from overcoming the public need for necessary virus-response products and services during this time of emergency," Schmidt said. "We take the law’s requirements seriously and will diligently investigate complaints and vigorously prosecute any violations."

The law was enacted in response to price inflation that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Price gouging can be reported at www.InYourCornerKansas.org or 800-432-2310.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new coronavirus cases are identified and additional information becomes available.