The seventh positive test in Kansas for coronavirus emerged Saturday when Johnson County officials disclosed the local transmission to a woman in her 50s associated with a community college.

It represented the fifth reported case of COVID-19 in Johnson County, which is the state’s most populous. The other documented cases in Kansas have been in Wyandotte and Butler counties.

Mary Beverly, interim director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, said the latest case was the first known instance of local transmission in Johnson County. The county agency is working to identify individuals who came into close contact with her.

The positive test of the woman associated with Johnson County Community College was identified through a sample sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s laboratory. That test hasn’t been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The woman is hospitalized and the person’s family is in quarantine, Beverly said.

"The local transmission has been expected," she said. "It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill."