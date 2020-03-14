This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to ottawaherald.com.

The COVID-19 virus may have hit Franklin County. The Franklin County Health Department reported Saturday the county has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. All precautions have been taken and anyone who we believe has come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined.

The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.

The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners under the recommendation of the Emergency Manager, has declared a State of Local Disaster for Franklin

County.

As a result, all schools in Franklin County are closed until March 30.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is being taken seriously by Franklin County and all response partners,” county health department officials said. “We are taking sensible measures to minimize the risk of all disesase that is currently present in the community. It is highly recommended that those over the age of 60 and those with underlying health concerns take all precautions to self-protect. Please consider avoiding social gatherings. If you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or other medical issues that can be addressed over the phone, please contact your healthcare provider before presenting tor their office or to the Emergency Room.

“By recommendation of the Franklin County Health Officer, inside events that have over 100 attendees should be cancelled. Events with lower attendance should contact the Franklin County Health Department for more information.”

Dr. Ryan Cobbs, Ottawa superintendent of schools issued a statement:

“The closure of our schools includes all activities as well as the normal school day. As we continue to work through this for our students and community I will keep you informed as more information becomes available.”

Officials siad everyone should take these common steps to avoid contracting COVID-19, Influenza A & B, and the seasonal cold.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your face and cover your face when coughing or sneezing.

• Refrain from personal contact with other people.

• Socially distance yourself from large gatherings of people.

• Utilize disinfectant products on common surfaces if you have to be out (grocery cart).

• Utilize hand sanitizers when hand washing is unavailable.

For updates and more information go to: www.franklincoks.org/covid19