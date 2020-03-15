This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

Kansas officials accelerated their response to COVID-19 on Sunday with new recommendations to shutter schools and quarantine travelers.

The state so far has confirmed the novel coronavirus in eight residents, with all but two infected while traveling outside of Kansas. One individual has died from the virus.

Those numbers could multiply in the coming days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued new guidelines for Kansas residents who travel on or after Sunday to regions with known widespread community transmission of the illness. They are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days.

The recommended quarantine covers travelers to California, New York, Washington state and international locations, as well as individuals who go a cruise ship. Anyone who has visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week also should stay at home.

Those who are under home quarantine shouldn't go to school, work or any other setting where they would be within six feet of other people.

Additionally, education commissioner Randy Watson said he "strongly recommends" that schools coming off of spring break suspend operations for the coming week. The Kansas Department of Education said the delay will provide officials time to finalize a comprehensive plan for dealing with COVID-19.

"It is critical that we all follow a coordinated response to this situation," the agency said in a statement.

Gov. Laura Kelly has scheduled a news conference for 6 p.m. to discuss development regarding COVID-19.