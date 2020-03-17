Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.40; Milo $3.20; Soybeans $7.55
PCP prices: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.66; Milo/cwt. $5.58; Soybeans $7.90
Scoular: Wheat $4.10; Corn $3.45; Milo $3.15; Soybeans $7.60
