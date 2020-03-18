KDOT to replace Montana Road bridge

OTTAWA — The Kansas Department of Transportation will soon begin a project to replace the Montana Road bridge over I-35 and realign 23rd Street at Ottawa.

The bridge is one mile northeast of the south I-35/U.S. 59 junction. Montana Road and 23rd Street will be closed to through traffic during construction.

KDOT awarded the $3.3 million construction contract to A.M. Cohron and Sons, Inc., of Atlantic, Ia. The project should be finished by mid-November, weather permitting.

District court remains open

LEAVENWORTH — While cities in Leavenworth County have been postponing municipal court hearings due to the coronavirus outbreak, Leavenworth County District Court remains open.

“We’re going to proceed as normally as possible,” Court Administrator Steve Crossland said.

He said court officials are engaged in an ongoing balance of local health directives and the needs of patrons and attorneys to have their cases heard.

“We will review it as conditions change,” he said.

Crossland acknowledged that matters related to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, are changing rapidly.

Offices and courtrooms for Leavenworth County District Court are located at the Justice Center in Leavenworth.