The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a project to replace the Montana Road bridge over I-35 and realign 23rd Street at Ottawa next week, weather permitting.

The bridge is located one mile northeast of the south I-35/U.S. 59 junction. Montana Road and 23rd Street will be closed to through traffic during construction.

KDOT plans to close I-35 between the junctions of K-68 and Eisenhower Road on Friday night and Saturday, March 27-28, to demolish the existing bridge. I-35 traffic will detour around the closure using K-68 and Eisenhower Road. Access to southbound U.S. 59 will be maintained.

After the demolition, traffic will proceed normally through a work zone on I-35 Highway, KDOT officials said.

KDOT awarded the $3.3 million construction contract to A.M. Cohron and Sons, Inc., of Atlantic, Ia. The project should be finished by mid-November, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution in the work zone. Persons with questions may contact Troy Howard at KDOT-Garnett, (785) 433-6116, or Priscilla Petersen at KDOT-Chanute, (620) 902-6433.