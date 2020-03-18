The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, under the recommendation of the county emergency manager, have extended the county’s Declaration of Disaster (signed Saturday) for 60 days, they announced Wednesday afternoon.

"The COVID-19 outbreak is being taken seriously by Franklin County and all response partners," commissioners said via a release. "Sensible measures are being taken to minimize the risk of all disease that is currently present in the community."

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the recommendations by the Federal Government, the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners will be closing all county offices to the public beginning Thursday. The county will continue to provide the same services, they said.

"More information coming soon regarding how services will be administered," officials said.

At this time, Franklin County has one positive case of COVID-19. All precautions have been taken and anyone who is believed to have come in close contact with this individual has been quarantined. Investigation of each case includes where the individual has been up to 14 days prior to symptoms.

It is highly recommended that Franklin County residents practice social distancing and take this seriously, county officials said. Individuals and their families should take all precautions to self-protect as well as protect those who are most vulnerable, including our healthcare workers on the front line.

If you feel ill, please call your healthcare provider before going to their office. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, contact 211. This service provided by the United Way is a great resource and will get you in contact with the correct agencies if necessary.

Everyone should take these common steps to avoid contracting COVID-19, Influenza A & B, and the seasonal cold.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your face and cover your face when coughing or sneezing.

• Refrain from personal contact with other people.

• Socially distance yourself from large gatherings of people.

• Utilize disinfectant products on common surfaces if you have to be out (grocery cart).

• Utilize hand sanitizers when hand washing is unavailable.