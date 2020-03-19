Lenten soup suppers canceled

St. Joseph Catholic Church has announced that the Lenten soup suppers originally scheduled for Fridays, March 20 and 27, have been canceled. More information is available at (785) 625-7356.

Presbyterian Church’s decision on services due today

The Session (governing body) of Hays First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St., canceled face-to-face services on Sunday, March 15, and instead held them on Facebook Live.

The Session met on Thursday, March 19, to make long-range plans. Members are to be notified today, March 20, as to what those long-range plans are, according to an email.

“This pandemic reminds us that we will be nimble, creative, connectional. Necessary social distancing won’t weaken the ties that bind us together as a community,” the Session’s statement said.

More information is available on the Hays First Presbyterian Church Facebook page or the church’s website, haysfpc.org.

Habitat to close ReStore this Saturday

Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County has decided to close its ReStore on Saturday, March 21. The ReStore is located in the parking lot of Big Creek Crossing. Val Karl, the store’s co-manager, said in an email, “We will make a decision about future dates and let everyone know. “

Hays Christian Church cancels activities

Hays Christian Church is canceling all activities for the next two weeks, including worship services on Sundays, March 22 and 29, Kingdom Kids and Youth Group on Wednesday, March 25.

An online service will be offered at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, said Pastor Kevin Daniels in an email. More information about the online service is available at //Facebook.com/hayschristian or hayschristianchurch.org.

Trinity Lutheran suspends services

Services at Trinity Lutheran church, 2703 Fort St., have been suspended until further notice. The church council issued the following statement in an email to members: “This does not mean that the practice of being the church does not continue. Pastor (Brenda Rodger) will continue serving our community with prayers and consultation. Please feel free to contact her at the church office,” (785) 625-2044.

More information is available on the church’s website at trinityhays.org and Facebook.com/tlchays.

Celebration moves its services to Facebook

Celebration Community Church, 5790 230th Ave., in an email to members has announced, “We will not be meeting for services, events, or Bible studies, but will have services on Facebook Live each weekend. They will also be posted to our C3 Hays App each week as well.” The church’s Facebook link is facebook.com/c3hays.

Pastor Brant Rice said, “We will have music, a relevant message, and even a time to take Communion at home as you watch the service each weekend. We ask that you interact on Facebook Live by commenting who you are and who is watching with you.

“We also encourage you to get the word out to as many people as possible who may enjoy our services from their homes. A great way to do this is to share the service when you’re watching it.”

North Oak suspends ‘gatherings’ through March 31

The elders of North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., have suspended all ministries and gatherings through the end of March. An email sent to members said, “That decision will be re-evaluated at the next Elders Meeting on March 31.”

Services can be accessed on the church website, http://www.northoak.net, any time after 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. Click on the Facebook Page button or YouTube button on the home page.

Prayer requests may be emailed to noccprays@gmail.com. Office hours through the end of March are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

United Methodist in Hays offers Facebook, radio options

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, has canceled its 8:30 a.m. Sunday worship service until further notice. The 10:45 a.m. service is moving to Facebook Live. Pastor Mike Rose gave these instructions to members in the church’s March newsletter:

“If you haven’t logged onto the Facebook Live worship, you can do so by either going to the Hays 1st UMC web site, https://haysfumc.com, and clicking on the Facebook Live Worship tab, or for those who have a Facebook account, after logging in, type in Hays First United Methodist Church in the search bar at the top of the page. The worship service will appear on your computer or phone at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.”

Another option, he said, is listening to the service on KAYS Radio, 1400 AM or 94.3 FM.

Rose said the only Sunday School class that will continue to be offered is The Walk classes that he teaches at 9:35 a.m. Sundays and 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

They, too, will be offered via computer or smart phone. “If you are a member of one of the classes, you will be sent a Zoom Meeting link via email. At your class time, click on the link and it will take you to the meeting. You will be able to see me and your classmates and will be able to both talk and listen during the interactive class,” Rose said.

“Today we have a plague that faces us called the coronavirus,” he added, “and like the early church, we are called to stay safe, to worship the Triune God, and to be in fellowship together. And like the early church, we must meet in a different way for worship, but worship God is what we will do! And we will stay safe while we do so.”

Operation Christmas Child craft event canceled

The Operation Christmas Child craft event scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church has been canceled.

After 5 fashion show, brunch canceled

The Hays After 5 Christian women’s group has canceled its spring fashion show and brunch scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall.

Hospice training for new volunteers canceled

Hospice of HaysMed has canceled its training session for new volunteers scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at the Center for Health Improvement education conference room, 2500 Canterbury Drive.

If you would like to be put on a contact list for future training sessions contact Tonia Houghton at (785) 623-6200 or tonia.houghton@haysmed.com.