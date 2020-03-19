This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Ottawa Herald at 785-242-4700 or ottawaherald.com.

According to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment update provided just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the number of tested-positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas has climbed to 34, up from 21 positive cases reported Wednesday.

There are currently 30 people under quarantine orders in Franklin County, according to information released by the Franklin County Public Health Department Wednesday.

"There has only been one positive case identified at this time," health department officials said. "The positive case has been investigated and all precautions have been taken."

In Franklin County, there have been six negative test results, and four cases are still awaiting results, officials said.

The announcements come as Franklin County businesses are scrambling for solutions to reduced commerce precipitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some businesses have quickly begun offering service deliveries. Smoked Creations, 222 E. Logan St, Ottawa, announced they will deliver food within the city limits of Ottawa. Ottawa Bike and Trail, 130 S Main St, Ottawa, thanked customers for making use of their "mobile service" option for bike repair.

"As a small family business, we know that we need to be flexible and respond to the needs of the community as things change," the business said online. "We also hope that we can play a part in helping you stay mentally and physically healthy during these tough times."

Other business, like restaurants El Sol (210 S. Main St, Ottawa), Guy and May’s Tavern (119 W. William St, Williamsburg) have elected to temporary shutter operations.

"This was a very difficult decision for me," said Lori Thompson, Guy and May’s owner/operator. "In our 47 years in business, we haven't been faced with a situation where we are so unsure of the outcome or a definite plan on how to handle it."

The regionally-famed business decided to close their doors until April 7 in a bid to conserve resources.

"We were just seeing business pick up after several rounds of bad weather and the usual slow times we experience around the first of the year," Thompson said. "We hope that by taking this action now, we will be in a better position to recover when the threat subsides."

Businesses centered around facilitating close-proximity social gatherings, like Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, are trying to provide alternative opportunities for clients.

"The biggest thing that has affected us is the State of Kansas limiting gatherings to 50 people, and of course the president suggesting 10 or less people in groups," said Craig Dengel. "Typically our funerals are 100 to 200 people. So we are offering customers options, but we can’t accommodate our normal funeral size.

"One option has been to offer the family a private graveside service and burial, and delay the public services until we can have it. We are also currently trying to set up a webcasting capability to where we could have a private family service and a webcast for friends to watch at home."

Supply chains for the funeral business are also getting tougher, Dengel said.

"The biggest issue for us is medical protection gear," he said. "It’s almost impossible to get. We’re, of course, worried about running out of that if we have a big influx of deaths. Hopefully we never get to that point.

"Fortunately for us, the overall death rate (from all causes) here in Franklin County and Miami county has been low. We haven’t had a whole lot of services to work these new options in."