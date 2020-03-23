The Franklin County Health Officer, Dr. Bud Ransom, has suspended all large public gatherings of people (10 or more) in Franklin County. This order also includes the closing of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs, and movies theatres in the county, is set to take effect Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

Thr Order of Public Health can be found here.

Large public gatherings are those with more than ten people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for governmental and judicial functions. All restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage service upon closure of their dine-in, gather-in facilities.

Establishments must continue to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.

The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.