Franklin County Sheriff’s Department News

Accidents

• 2:51 p.m. Friday, 3700 block of John Brown Road, a 17-year-old Richmond female was traveling northbound in a 2017 Mini Cooper when she failed to stop at a stop sign. The Mini was hit on the passenger side by a 2013 Freightliner driven by Antonio Morales, 33, Kansas City, which was traveling westbound. Damage estimated over $1,000. The female was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital for treatment.

Incidents

• 9:18 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of Vermont Road, a 57-year-old Rantoul woman reported being the victim of a rape. After an investigation, a report was taken.

Thefts

• 9:22 a.m. Friday, 3900 block of Idaho Road, a 53-year-old Ottawa woman reported that a check was stolen out of her mailbox. It was later found that the check had been copied and fraudulently altered and deposited into an unknown account. Total loss to Bank Midwest was $800.

Ottawa Police Department News

Incidents

• 7:02 p.m. Friday, 400 S. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, a 47-year-old Ottawa male reported criminal deprivation of property and trespassing. Case is under investigation.

• 12:41 p.m. Saturday, 200 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 65-year-old Ottawa male was found dead of natural causes.

• 5:17 p.m. Sunday, 1100 W. 17th Street, Ottawa, a 14-year-old juvenile was reported by TFI Family Services as a runaway. The juvenile was located.

• 2:17 p.m. Sunday, 1600 S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa male was issued a notice to appear after committing criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana.

Thefts

• 9:18 p.m. Saturday, 900 N. Sycamore Street, Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa female reported criminal damage to property and theft. Case is under investigation.

• 6:22 p.m. Saturday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), Ottawa, a known suspect was reported to have stolen items from the store. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Thursday: 600 block of Main St., private property accident; 200 block of Downey Dr., traffic complaint; 100 block of W First St., harassment.

• Friday: Lawrence., special assignment.

• Saturday: 200 block of W. 5th St., animal complaint.

• Sunday: 300 block of Walnut St., harassment; 400 block of W 1st St., animal complaint; 10th St/Poplar St., animal complaint.