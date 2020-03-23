A Salina man was arrested in connection to DUI after police said he was involved in two accidents Saturday.

Salina Police said at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the intersection of Crawford and Ohio Streets for a hit-and-run accident.

Police said a white Ford F-150 truck was traveling southbound on Ohio and turned westbound on Crawford when it struck a Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Crawford head on, getting on the hood of the Focus. No injuries were reported.

A few minutes later, at 11:54 p.m., police said officers were sent to milepost 252 on eastbound Interstate 70 for an accident involving a white 2009 F-150 and a 2016 International semi truck. The driver of the semi saw the F-150 in the median and begin to accelerate. Pickup then crossed the passing lane and sideswiped the semi tires, disabling the F-150.

The driver of the pick-up, Alonzo Cardona-Ramirez, 29, of Salina, was arrested in connection to DUI, driving while suspended, improper driving on laned roadway, no proof of insurance and transporting an open container.