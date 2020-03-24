The Franklin County Health Officer, Dr. Bud Ransom, has issued a “Stay at Home” order for the residents of Franklin County as the community continues efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This order includes the closing of all non-essential business in the County effective at 12:01am March 26, 2020, for 30 days. Consideration will be carefully given of whether to prolong these orders beyond that date, based on Public Health and Critical Care information available at that time.

The Order of Public Health can be found here.

Examples of essential businesses and services that will remain open during this time:

• Government Services

• Infrastructure projects

• Child care

• Health care/Pharmacies

• Grocery Stores/Gas Stations

• Delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants

Vulnerable populations including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are urged to stay-at-home. All area residents should stay at home except to perform essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time. Those that have the access and ability to work from home should do so.

Colton Waymire, chairman of the Franklin County board of commissioners, shared his thoughts on the order in a release accompanying the stay-at-home order announcement.

“On behalf of the entire Franklin County Government, please understand that we do not take making a decision like this for our community lightly,” Waymire said. “However, the impact of the actions we take now will benefit us when our community will need it most. We appreciate your cooperation and willingness to protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus.”

Franklin County residents should check www.franklincoks.org/covid19 for continual updates.

For questions regarding business closings, please email Kaci Brady – kbrady@franklincoks.org.

For general COVID-19 questions and information please call the United Way phone bank at 211.

Specific questions pertaining to symptoms please call the Public Health Department 785-800-1049.