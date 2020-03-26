The Franklin County Public Health Department has identified Franklin County’s second positive COVID-19 case. The individual is an employee at American Eagle Outfitters Distribution Center (AEO DC) in Ottawa.

The health department is in the process of investigating the case, determining the number of close contacts that this individual has made in the last 14 days, officials said in a release. As a precaution, AEO DC employees have been sent home while a thorough investigation takes place.

Franklin County Administration has been in close contact with AEO DC pertaining to the nature of the business operations there and whether or not the health department’s stay-at-home order, issued Tuesday, is applicable to the manufacturing operation. Those discussions are ongoing and a determination is expected soon, officials said.

The Franklin County Public Health Department continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 outbreak in Kansas and is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as well as other Franklin County agencies to manage the situation.

For questions or concerns pertaining to essential vs. non-essential businesses, please contact Kaci Brady – kbrady@franklincoks.org

For updates and more information go to: www.franklincoks.org/covid19 or contact Franklin County