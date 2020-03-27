Sheriff’s Office News

Accidents

– 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of S. Main Street, Ottawa, George Patrick, 69, Rantoul, was turning southbound in a 2015 Kia Optima when he was sideswiped by a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Franklin Yates, 76, Ottawa, who was also turning southbound. Damage estimated over $1,000.

7:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of K-68 Highway, Harold Bechtle, 53, Quenemo, was traveling eastbound in his 2002 Nissan Altima when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

6:57 a.m. Thursday, 500 Block of John Brown, Robert Johnson, 35, Williamsburg, was traveling northbound in a 2004 Saturn Ion when he swerved to miss a dog that had entered the roadway. The vehicle then struck a guard rail. Damage estimated to be greater than $1000.

4:05 a.m. Thursday, 1700 Jackson Road, Steven Gansy, 27, Ottawa, was driving east on Jackson Road in his 2005 Toyota Camry when he lost control on the gravel road causing him to veer off the roadway and over turning his car in a ditch. Gansy was transported to Advent Health to be checked out for injuries. Damage is greater than $1,000.00.

Incidents

7:10 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of US-59 Highway, law enforcement received a report of a verbal argument at this location that allegedly turned physical. A 27-year old Garnett female was located, but her boyfriend, a 37-year old Garnett male, left the scene prior to arrival. The victim denied the incident became physical, however, there was a bruise on her left cheek. Case is under further investigation.

Thefts

2:27 p.m. Tuesday, 4800 block of Eisenhower Road, a 40-year-old Baldwin City man reported that he attempted to purchase four generators from a website that appeared to be based out of China. James stated that the company shipped him a hair tie instead of the generators. Loss valued at $560.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

6:09 Monday, 600 South Beech Street, Ismael Rosales, a 27-year-old Ottawa male was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended after a report of a non-injury accident.

5:46 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of S. Elm, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported that she was the victim of domestic battery and criminal damage to property after an altercation with her boyfriend. Kyle Nutt, 28, Ottawa was arrested for the offenses.

Accidents

6:11 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd St, Ottawa, a 22-year-old Ottawa female reported a violation of a protection order by a known 38-year-old Lawrence male. Case is under investigation.

10:44 a.m. Wednesday, 400 South Main Street, Ottawa, Brianna Byers, 28, Lawrence, reported that a 14-year-old Ottawa male ran away from placement. The juvenile was later located.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 1000 block of Poplar St., Check Welfare; By Phone, Assist Other Agency.

Tuesday: 200 block of Ash St., Special Assignment; W. 3rd Tr/Douglass St., Suspicious Vehicle.