The Franklin County Public Health Department identified four more positive cases of COVID-19, the department announced Friday evening, bringing the county’s total to six.

“The Health Department is diligently working to investigate each case,” department officials said. “Anyone that is thought to have come in close contact with a postitive case is contacted by the Health Department and provided with instructions to follow to prevent further spead of the virus.”

The department accompanied the reminder with a renewed admonishment.

“As the number of cases continues to rise in Franklin County, it is very important that residents comply with the ‘Stay at Home’ order currently in effect,” officials said. “This Order is intended to create distance between households, decreasing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. This virus can be spread by individuals who show no symptoms as well as those who are symptomatic.”

Individuals required to be in public places or at work are encouraged to practice social distancing by maintaining distance of at least 6 feet.

“When standing in the grocery store line, do not crowd the person in front of you,” health department officials said. “Consider going at times of the day when there are fewer people at the store. Stay at Home does not mean you have to stay inside. Go outside to play, go for walks, runs, bike rides with your family or others who live in the same household with you. Wave at your neighbors across the street. Get creative and create fun neighborhood scavenger hunts from each others’ window. Connect with friends and family through technology – Zoom meetings, Houseparty app, etc. Read to children in your household, read for pleasure, etc.

“We understand that this is a trying time for the entire community and we appreciate everyone’s efforts and cooperation to help us slow the spread of this virus.”

For questions or concerns pertaining to Essential vs. Non-Essential businesses, contact Kaci Brady at kbrady@franklincoks.org