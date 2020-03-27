Adapting to the continually changing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottawa Recreation commission announced it will begin offering online content.

“Keep an eye on the ORC Facebook page starting next week for virtual recreation videos with our staff,” the organization said on Facebook.

Offerings will include at home fitness classes, wellness and nutrition tips, sports and games you can do at home, in the house or in your backyard, along with arts, crafts and music.

Activities will also include ‘BBQ with Brandon’ where “Brandon (Stortz) will share some of his family's favorite outdoor cooking recipes and go through the process step by step so that you can try them at home,” ORC officials said. “Be sure to look out for Story Time with the ORC as our staff will read some of our favorite children's books as well!”