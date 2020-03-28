Virtual history lessons from Boot Hill Museum

Even though it’s closed down due to COVID-19, Boot Hill Museum is still finding ways to teach the public on the history of Dodge City.

In partnership with Rocking M Media, Boot Hill Museum began producing online history videos “New Connections to the Old West.”

Museum curators, entertainers and volunteers are brought in to discuss various Dodge City history pieces. That is recorded, as well as videos on can-can dancing and singing along with downloadable worksheets for children and families.

“We understand the disappointment many students and travelers are feeling right now, so we wanted to stay in touch to the best of our ability,” said Boot Hill Museum director Lara Brehm. “We hope the daily ‘New Connections to the Old West’ will provide a few moments of fun and serve as a resource for parents and teachers.”

Videos are also available on the museum Facebook page.

For the virtual lessons or to purchase souvenirs from Boot Hill Museum online, visit boothill.org.

Fort Leavenworth soldier tests positive

LEAVENWORTH — Fort Leavenworth officials announced Friday that a soldier assigned to the Army installation has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fort Leavenworth hosts foreign military personnel, but a news release indicates the soldier who tested positive is a member of the U.S. military.

The soldier was following recommendations for isolation in his or her hometown following overseas travel when the soldier developed symptoms. The soldier sought treatment and was confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a news release from Fort Leavenworth.

The soldier remains in isolation.