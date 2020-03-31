As Kansas hospitals prepare for a potential increase in patient load from the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood becomes an issue. And, the need for safety during the blood donation process becomes a paramount issue for both donors and staff.

Is it safe?

Because of the absolute need for social distancing, most of the small, express blood drives in business’s and churches have been postponed for now. But, the American Red Cross at 120 W. Prescott Avenue in Salina is open for business and welcoming donors to the W.H. and Helen M. Graves Blood Platelet Center.

The Red Cross has new measures to ensure the safety of everyone. They include: checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering, providing hand sanitizer for use before and during the blood donation, spacing beds to follow social distancing practices between blood donors, increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment, according to Jan Hale, Media Manager for the American Red Cross of Central and Western Kansas, “Red Cross employees already follow safety protocols to prevent the spread of infection.” These include: wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets, preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.

Rosie Banuelos, local American Red Cross supervisor describes everything as being single use. “The warm blankets we give to donors are all single use,” she said.

Mark Hochman, of rural Ellsworth, has donated at the Center over 240 times. When he was there two weeks ago, the orders to change procedures to better ensure safety for donors during the pandemic crisis came through in a phone call. “Staff immediately stopped people at the door to take their temperatures,” he said. Hochman explained that he and his wife have been basically self-quarantined at home. Asked if he was worried about giving now, he said, “No. Not at all. You do what you do.”

In Kansas, nearly 100 blood drives have been canceled. This has resulted in over 2,000 less blood donations, so the need for blood is critical.

Kaytlin Rose was motivated to give blood by a commercial she saw on TV about the need for blood. She walked over on a sunny morning with her husband, who pushed the baby in a stroller. Kaytlin was a first-time donor. Because the center’s schedule was full, Banuelos gave her a business card, instructed her to text her in a couple of hours and they would work her in to the schedule.

Because of the cancellation of so many express blood drives, more blood donors are dropping in to the Platelet Center. “So, whole blood donations are up quite a bit here,” said Banuelos.

Regular donors like Mark Hochman have not been calling in to ask if it is still safe or canceling their platelet donation appointments. “There’s a good response,” said Banuelos. “People seem to want to do what they can, where they can. And, our staff have been great helping with the new procedures.”

Donors can call the Red Cross at 1-866-236-3276 to make an appointment. They can also go to the web site at redcross.org to find a time and place to give blood. People can also call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.