The coronavirus was again the focus of a virtual town hall meeting hosted Wednesday by Leavenworth’s mayor.

This was Mayor Mike Griswold’s third online town hall meeting in as many weeks. The meetings have been streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. Each one has focused on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griswold noted Wednesday that city officials have created a COVID-19 page on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org, that includes information about how city services have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Griswold said an economic development page on the city’s website also includes information about resources available to help small businesses during the crisis. He said the Leavenworth Main Street Program, Leavenworth County Development Corporation and Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce also are good resources.

Griswold was joined in the town hall meeting by City Manager Paul Kramer.

Even though Leavenworth City Hall remains closed, the city is still hiring employees, Kramer said.

Kramer said there are openings for police officers and firefighters. He said the city also is in need of solid waste collectors.

Kramer noted that the city’s trash collection service has not been disrupted by issues related to the COVID-19 response.

Kramer said a city-sponsored Easter egg hunt and related festivities that were scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

“We keep getting that question,” he said.

He said city officials plan to come up with a way to distribute 10,000 eggs that were purchased for the event sometime in the future.

Kramer noted that Wednesday was Census Day, and he encouraged Leavenworth residents to complete the U.S. census if they have not yet done so. He said much of the federal funding provided to the community is based on population.

Leavenworth Superintendent Mike Roth also participated in the town hall meeting. He discussed the Leavenworth school district’s plan for providing instruction for the remainder of the school year as school buildings remain closed.

“It will be fully implemented by the end of the week,” he said.

He said the internet will be used largely for the delivery of the instruction. But paper packets will be prepared for families without internet access.

Roth said commencement for graduating seniors has not been canceled. He said school officials will do their best to recognize the seniors.

“Graduation may look different than it has in the past,” he said.

He said a decision on the format for graduation probably will not be made until the end of April.

Griswold said he plans to continue to host virtual town meetings, but city officials had not settled Wednesday on the date of the next event.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR