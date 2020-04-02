Sedgwick County Commission asks Kansas governor to temporarily halt abortions by declaring the “elective” procedure non-essential; Gov. Laura Kelly is declining; Kansas attorney general and U.S. attorney team up to hunt fraudsters.

TOPEKA — Anti-abortion politicians and lobbyists are urging Gov. Laura Kelly and health officials to follow the Sedgwick County Commission’s advice by labeling abortion an elective procedure that ought to be stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to send a letter to the Democratic governor, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County health officer appealing for emergency action against the Trust Women Wichita clinic.

Kelly said she didn’t view health care facilities as non-essential and had no intention of carving out an exception aimed at abortion clinics.

“Women’s reproductive health is considered an essential need and all health care clinics will fall under that category,” the governor said.

Kansas health officials have identified through testing more than 500 people infected with coronavirus, and 13 deaths in Kansas have been linked to the outbreak.

Jeanne Gawdun, spokeswoman for the Kansans for Life anti-abortion organization, said the Trust Women clinic was “potentially exposing countless individuals to COVID-19.”

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican campaigning for the U.S. Senate, said Trust Women was consuming scarce personal protective equipment. It is “inexcusable” to consider abortions anything other than an elective procedure, she said.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, a former Republican state senator, said the request wasn’t about his opposition to abortion. It reflects apprehension out-of-state patients or doctors will carry more coronavirus to Wichita, he said.

The commission’s vote on the advisory letter is “political grandstanding at its finest,” said Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

Julie Burkhart, founder and chief executive officer of Trust Women, said denying people access to abortion would put people in harm’s way.

“Women must already navigate the already existing barriers and obstacles to abortion access, such as transportation, child care and family obligations. Let’s not say to people that their lives do not matter,” Burkhart said.

Tracking down crooks

Get-rich-quick entrepreneurs are eager to charge businesses astronomical amounts to supply face masks and hand cleaner. Elsewhere, shady operators are trying to victimize charitable people by soliciting donations to help with response to the coronavirus disaster.

“It’s a distinct minority,” said Derek Schmidt, the Kansas attorney general. “Most people are doing good-hearted things. Then you’ve got the few who see dollar signs and opportunity.”

Schmidt and U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister agreed to a state-federal partnership to investigate and prosecute scammers attempting to prey on Kansans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The two offices plan to share information and staff to more rapidly investigate allegations and bring charges against scammers, fraudsters and price gougers who violate the laws on profiteering in the crisis. The attorney general’s consumer protection division will work on cases with two federal prosecutors.

“Nationally, we have seen everything from people offering for sale respiratory masks they were not going to deliver to people seeking donations for non-existent COVID-19 charities,” McAllister said.

Anyone with information about COVID-19-related scams may file a complaint with the attorney general’s office online at www.ag.ks.gov. Kansans may also call the attorney general’s hotline at (800) 432-2310 to request a complaint form be sent by mail.