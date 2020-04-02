Man beaten, has work vehicle stole

SALINA — A man in Salina was beaten and robbed at his work Wednesday.

Salina Police said at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron St., Wayne DeBey was working when he realized someone was in the garage of the business.

Police said DeBey entered the garage and saw a man inside a 2011 Honda Element which is owned by the store. As DeBey grabbed the keys to the vehicle and attempted to go back inside the business, the man began hitting DeBey in the head several times, causing a laceration on his face that required stitches.

Police said DeBey gave the man the keys and he got into the vehicle and backed out of the garage, causing damage to a Nissan Xterra owned by DeBey and damaging the garage door as well. Police said the man was last seen driving westbound on Iron Street.

Police said the Honda is valued at $11,000, has Kansas tag 582 KZP and has Flower Nook and numerous yellow flowers on the vehicle. Damage to the Nissan is estimated at $350 and the garage at $1,000.

A possible suspect has been identified by police as DeBey took a picture of the man while he was inside the vehicle. He is described as a white man, 29 years old, 5-foot 7-inches and 177 pounds.

Shooting that injured man ruled accidental

TOPEKA — A shooting that occurred Wednesday night has been ruled accidental.

Topeka police responded about 8:46 p.m. to the 1200 block of N.W. Harrison where they found Chad K. Kidd, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release from police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen, the wound wasn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Kidd was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation has led police to believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and police aren’t looking for any additional people.