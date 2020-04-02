The Saline County Health Department has been notified of another positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saline County. The case was identified through testing sent to a private lab. This is the fourth case in Saline County.

The case is a male in his 30s. This case is not associated with known close contacts or travel to hot spot areas. Due to privacy laws, no other patient information will be released. The individual is self-quarantined at home.

The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department as soon as possible.

Governor Kelly's Stay-at-Home Order is in effect until April 19. Our local government leaders are working hard and are making difficult decisions as it relates to the best interests of the health and safety of our citizens and employees. Please ensure that you are only following official sources: www.saline.org/coronavirus or http://www.kdheks.gov/.