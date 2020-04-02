Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 9:26 p.m. Thursday: Fishing’s Future, a nonprofit organization that helps kids and their parents learn how to fish and enjoy the outdoors, is offering a free, interactive online education for families.

• 5:33 p.m. Thursday: Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said this week the state was looking at data from Unacast, a private company that collects and sells GPS data from cellphones, to gauge the willingness of people to abide by a statewide order to stay at home except for essential functions.

• 4:49 p.m. Thursday: Truckers based in Topeka and those just passing through Shawnee County are adjusting to life on the road during the pandemic. "We haul a lot of cooling towers that go to hospitals that are having additions done, so we’ve still been moving," said Topeka-based driver Kirk Warner.

• 12:54 p.m. Thursday: Ottawa resident Carolyn Elder and her daughter, Tori Wilson, are using their sewing abilities to make masks and donate them to those in need. "If you have any skills at all, you should be using those to help other people," Elder said.

• 11:52 a.m. Thursday: Returning its top-three-placers from last year’s championship team, Riley County was the odds on favorite to capture a third straight boys golf crown — something only a handful of programs in state history have done. Unfortunately for Falcon senior Caleb Williams and his teammates, that opportunity is gone. "It was just pure shock. It made you mad because it was all there in front of you and then it’s taken away in the matter of a couple days," Williams said

• 8:37 a.m. Thursday: Gov. Laura Kelly said she doesn’t view health care facilities as non-essential and has no intention of carving out an exception aimed at abortion clinics, rebuffing a request from the Sedgwick County Commission. "Women’s reproductive health is considered an essential need and all health care clinics will fall under that category," Kelly said.

