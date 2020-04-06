Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 2:13 a.m. Saturday, 3100 block of John Brown Road, Bryan Kelsey, 23, Emporia, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 12:36 p.m Friday, 4800 block of Vermont Road, Wellsville, David Beumer, 19, Baldwin City, was traveling north in his 2015 Nissan Frontier when he fell asleep and left the roadway to the right striking a mailbox owned by Glenn McDaniel, 72, Wellsville, and a culvert. Beumer overcorrected and left the roadway to the left and struck another culvert. Total damage over $1,000. Beumer was issued a notice to appear citation for driving while suspended.

• 3:15 p.m. Saturday, 2300 block of Sand Creek Road Ottawa, Brandon Lee, 38, Ottawa, was driving westbound in his 2005 GMC Sierra when he lost control of his truck due to the driver’s side rear tire coming off of the axle. This caused the truck to veer off of the roadway and into the ditch. Damage estimated to be greater than $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department

Incidents

• 6:38 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of N. Mulberry, Ottawa, Ashley Decock, 32, Ottawa, reported that a household member was bitten by a dog. Decock was cited for harboring a vicious animal, no proof of vaccinations, no proof of city registration.

Thefts

• 1:08 a.m. Satuday, 225 S. Cedar Street (ECKAN), a license plate was discovered stolen belonging to ECKAN. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday: Vermont Road/Howard Lane, assist other agency.

Saturday: 500 block of Main St., special assignment.