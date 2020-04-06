Franklin County Health Department announced the 10th positive case of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend.

The individual is a woman in her 50s. She is a family member of a previous positive Franklin County test. Those who are thought to have had close interaction with her have been contacted by the Franklin County Health Department and given instructions regarding quarantine.

“Positive cases will continue to multiply in Franklin County,” health department officials said. “Please continue to be diligent and take all precautions to protect yourself and our most vulnerable population. If you feel ill, please reach out to your healthcare provider before arriving at their office.”

The county also reported one person has recovered from COVID-19 so far. As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a total of 845 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 25 deaths attributed to the virus.