Couple arrested following search warrant

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A rural Columbus couple is back in jail after Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on their home late Friday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the search warrant was conducted as part of an investigation into the theft of tools, camping gear and a riding lawn mower which was reported stolen after a burglary earlier that week.

“In addition to recovering stolen property, deputies also located and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search,” said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Arrested at the scene were Ernest Moore Jr., 48, and Deena Kitch, 46.

Moore is being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $12,000 on allegations of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kitch is facing allegations of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $3,250.

This is the second time in less than a month the couple has been incarcerated, the release said. They had previously posted bond and released from jail after Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant on the same house March 6, recovering a significant amount of stolen property and seizing suspected narcotics at that time.

Trailer, equipment stolen from residence

SALINA — A trailer and some equipment was stolen from a Salina residence last week.

Salina Police said sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday a 2019 Lowe’s utility was stolen in the 400 block of West South Street.

The trailer belonged to a 63-year old Salina man and was in a secondary driveway behind an acquaintance’s residence.

Police said a winch and some scrap metal were also stolen for a total of $1,400 estimated loss.