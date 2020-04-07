For the first time in 34 years the Ottawa Police Department will not host DARE Camp.

“This decision to cancel was not made lightly and our staff wishes the camp could go on,” officials said. “Plans for the 2021 camp will go on and hope to make it the best one yet.”

Staff is working on an alternate event for DARE students but won’t know for several months if it will happen.

Police Chief Adam Weingartner said “DARE Camp is as important to our staff as it is to the students who completed the DARE curriculum. We know in our hearts this is the right decision. I am sorry we cannot hold camp but we look forward to making the 35th DARE Camp the best yet.”

The Ottawa Police Foundation extends their sincere thanks to all DARE Camp supporters who help fund DARE Camp.