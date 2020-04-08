Dickinson County Economic Development (DKEDC) is seeking community partnerships to help small, local businesses to recover from the COVID- 19 economic crisis.

DKEDC has partnered with the Tri-County Area Chamber of Commerce and the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce to build community support through donations for the Driving Dickinson County Small Business Retention and Relief Grant of up to $5,000 for small, local businesses. Job losses, foreclosures, and fear for the future put tremendous stress on families across our county. Facing those potential losses, some of our small businesses are looking to their community to give back during these hard-economic times.

Donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, noting that the donation should go to the DKEDC fund at 418 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410. Please download the donor form at www.dkedc.com/covid-19-resources or email adminasst@dkedc.com for an emailed form, or call 785-200-3518 or 785-280-1173 for more information.