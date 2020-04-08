This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

DODGE CITY — National Beef confirmed late Wednesday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ford County has had two residents test positive.

"Today we learned that an employee at our beef processing plant in Dodge City, Kansas has tested positive for COVID-19," National Beef said in a statement sent to the Dodge City Daily Globe. "This employee, who has not been in the facility since late last week, is now in quarantine at home for the required amount of time needed for a full recovery.

"Out of respect for privacy, we will not offer any information regarding the employee’s identity or status at this time.“

The company said it is in contact with the Ford County Health Department to ensure it is taking appropriate steps to address the needs of employees, customers and community.

“We are working with the guidance of these health care providers and authorities in determining the employee’s recent movements,” the statement read. "Employees who are considered to have been exposed to this person have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions needed."

The statement went on to say that National Beef will continue with its planned weekly production schedule because it is considered a "Tier One critical infrastructure industry and plays an important role ensuring an uninterrupted food supply to our community members, customers and American consumers."

National Beef has said it has conducted additional full sanitation and disinfection of its facility, which included the employee common areas, in accordance with public health standards recommended by the Ford County Health Department in alignment with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have notified employees at the facility and through our special emergency response pay and benefits are requiring employees who don’t feel well to stay home," National Beef said.