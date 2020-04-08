This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

WELLINGTON — With a statewide stay-at-home order and social distancing, people are turning to technology to facilitate fitness classes that would usually meet in the gym.

With the Wellington Recreation Center temporarily closed, fitness classes are going online and people participate virtually from their homes. Cindy Tracy is conducting her Zumba classes through Facebook live streaming, and Judy Nusbaum is teaching her senior fitness class through zoom.

DeeAnna Stout, who takes Tracy’s zumba class, enjoys working out with the class from her deck when the weather is nice.

“Technology has sure paid off during this time from classes to meetings to exercise,” Stout said. “Cindy is so thoughtful to think of her class as she was continuing to do the workouts by herself.”

The technology is new to Tracy.

“I’m way out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Tracy credits Audra Brownlee, one of her students, with setting up the live stream on the class’s private Facebook account.

“She had it done in 10 minutes,” Tracy said.

Tracy said she would never trade a live class for an online one, but going virtual is the next best thing.

Judy Nussbaum, who teaches the senior fitness class through Zoom, said: “I took it upon myself to do it this way. My daughter taught me how to do it.”

She said everything has run perfectly, holding the class online.

“I think everyone’s happy now to be doing something instead of sitting down eating bonbons and reading,” Nussbaum said.

Outside exercise

Several people on the Wellington Daily News website said they are bicycling or walking outside, which is considered an “essential activity” under the stay-at-home order.

Kelsey Curry-Swingle’s two children — son, Jackson Curry, 10, and daughter Addison Curry, 6 — have been going on walks every afternoon or evening. Addison had the idea to pick up trash while walking, saying she wanted to “make the city beautiful.”

The first time the children and their mother took a walk, they took a sack and gloves and only made it about six to eight blocks before that bag was full.

“We were close to Dillon’s so we threw that sack away and went in and asked for another sack explaining why we needed it without purchasing anything,” Curry-Swingle said. “They gave us a large trash sack and gave the kids fruit snacks thanking them for their good deed.

“We then filled that large sack about half full as we headed home.”

Jackson and Addison have also helped get groceries for elderly family, neighbors and friends, as well as making and delivering “Kids’ Corona Kits” that they have dropped off to some of their friends. These kits have trinkets, toys and candy in them to let them know we are thinking of them.

“It’s the little things that count,” Curry-Swingle said.