Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Binder Ln., Ottawa, a 49 year-old Ottawa male reported a violation of the No Contact Order between he and Jodi Head, 51, of Ottawa. Head was arrested.

• 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dalton Farrar, 27, of Ottawa, was arrested on FRCO for probation violation.

Accidents

• 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Labette Rd., Ottawa, Cory Boseker, 31, Ottawa, was traveling eastbound on Labette Rd in his 2013 Toyota Tundra when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage over $1,000.

• 8:42 p.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Old US-59 highway, Ottawa, Sarah Starrett, 44, Ottawa, was traveling northbound in a 2013 Ford Edge when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, 500 W. 4th St., Lane, Michael Evans, 59, Lane, reported being battered by Christopher Laughlin, 43, Lane, during a road rage incident. A report is being forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

• 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Monroe St., Taylor Larsh, 29, Pomona, was seen driving a vehicle in Pomona while his license is suspended. Report forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for Driving While Suspended.

• 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Howard With, 47, Pomona, was seen driving a vehicle while his license is suspended. Report forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for Driving While Suspended.

• 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, 2537 Eisenhower Road, Ottawa, Frederick Breedlove, 59, Fontana, reported an unknown subject drilled holes into the gas tanks of three vans owned by the Elizabeth Layton Center. Estimated damage is $1,500.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:13 a.m. Monday, 700 E. Garfield, Ottawa, a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct after being contacted on a call for service.

• 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 305 South Main Street (Franklin County Jail), Shane Decock, 31, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 S. Willow Street, Ottawa, Chanda Birckhead-Hillhouse, 56, Ottawa, was arrested for trespassing when occupancy is prohibited after being located on posted property during a call for service. Hillhouse was released on a Notice to Appear.

• 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, 100 S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, Christen Workinger, 35, Olathe, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp affixed and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, 100 North Main Street, William Crowley, 49, Ottawa, reported a red passenger car struck his 2017 Ford F350 and left the scene.

Incidents

• 11:24 p.m. Monday, 700 E. Garfield Street, Ottawa, Cortney Ambler, 36, Ottawa, reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway from home. The juvenile was later located.

• 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 South Hickory Street, Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa male was committed criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Case was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

• 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St. (Ottawa Police Department), a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported a sex offense involving a 9-year-old Ottawa juvenile by a known offender. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Poplar Street, Ottawa, Krishenath Ramcharan, 60, Ottawa, reported a past theft. Case is under investigation.

• 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Sycamore, Martin Hughes, 33, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect entered his garage and took items.

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of W. 3rd St., Ottawa, Carol Zuk, 56, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took items. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 200 block of Downey Drive, suspicious activity; by phone. public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 500 block of Maple Terrace, public assist; by phone, public assist.

Tuesday: 300 block of Walnut St., special assignment.

Wednesday: 300 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 200 block of Hunt Ave., civil matter.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar St., animal complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist; 200 block of Hunt Ave., civil matter; 600 block of Poplar St., public assist; 400 block of Aspen Lane, verbal disturbance.