High court schedules Saturday morning hearing to determine whether Republican-led panel can override governor’s ban on large church gatherings; governor defends lawsuit in appearance on CNN

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court has scheduled arguments for Saturday morning to resolve a dispute between Gov. Laura Kelly and Republicans who oppose her order to limit the size of church gatherings ahead of Easter Sunday.

Oral arguments will be held electronically, the court said, and information will be provided to the public on how to watch.

Kelly filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the state’s high court to intervene after the Republican-controlled Legislative Coordinating Council overturned her order on a 5-2 party line vote. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also opposed the order and had directed police not to enforce it.

The governor said the order was necessary to protect the health and safety of all Kansans after learning of unspecified outbreaks related to church gatherings in the state. She defended the move in an appearance Thursday night on CNN.

"I live in a political world, and sometimes things just get political,“ Kelly said. ”That's what's happened here, and that's shameful. We have a pandemic here in the state of Kansas, just as we do all across the nation, all across the world. The fact that legislators would use this opportunity to make a political statement is incredible, very irresponsible, and I'm hoping that the Kansas Supreme Court will reaffirm our decision to tell our church congregations that they shouldn't meet in groups larger than 10."

Republicans said they support the public policy of discouraging in-person church services but didn’t want to criminalize the act of worship.

"This is still America where citizens' voices are heard and our constitution matters," said Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican from Wichita who is running for a U.S. Senate seat.

The governor said on CNN that she was raised catholic and that her brother, who is a catholic priest, supports her directive to limit the size of church crowds.

"The need to congregate is important, but not during a pandemic,“ Kelly said. ”I hear president Wagle, I just don't agree with her. I'm not trying to suppress religion. I'm just trying to save Kansans' lives."

Kelly’s petition before the Supreme Court says the issue is a matter of life and death. Health officials in Kansas have recorded 42 deaths from the coronavirus, and 1,106 infections.

Under state law, the governor has the power during an emergency declaration to do what is necessary to secure safety and protection for the population. The Legislature before adjourning in March passed a resolution, which is not a law signed by the governor, giving the LCC authority to review and override her executive orders.

The Kansas Supreme Court isn’t being asked to consider the whether Kelly’s executive order is a constitutional violation. Instead, the governor is arguing that the Legislature can’t delegate its authority to an oversight panel of just seven lawmakers.

She is represented in the case by chief counsel Clay Britton, Topeka attorney Pedro Irigonegaray, and Lawrence attorney Lumen Mulligan.