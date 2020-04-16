As announced on Easter by a local church, some Kansans are going to soon receive what will seem like an unexpected Christmas present.

Thanks to a donation from Fellowship Bible Church of Topeka, people across the state will receive yellow envelopes in the mail containing notice that their medical debt has been “paid in full.”

Rev. Joe Hishmeh, live streaming his Easter sermon from home last Sunday, invited a member of the church staff to join him to make an announcement. Frank Eschmann, FBC’s LifeCare pastor, joined on the web presentation to explain an investment made on behalf of the church to retire medical debt for some of the most needy Kansans.

Eschmann described to the viewers online that, through a company called RIP Medical Debt, the church had been able to retire about $4.7 million of medical debt with a $40,000 investment.

“I’ve learned that there are people who are really, really struggling that we are going to be able to help,” Eschmann told viewers. “People who can’t even rent an apartment because of this medical debt. And I’ve learned about the forgiveness of Christ even in my own life — a free gift and how that’s impactful.”

Hishmeh said that, in addition to other outreach programs and missions the church supports, FBC had money available in its budget to put toward some other initiative. The church studied RIP Medical Debt and the far-reaching impact of retiring the debts of people who are most unable to pay them.

“I was not aware of how it worked, so I had to do a crash course,” Hishmeh said. “You don’t know the people you are buying it for. You just know the type of debt you are buying. We bought the debt of a segment of the state who are least able to pay it.”

Hishmeh said hundreds of people across the state will receive a letter, with no prior warning, that reads:

“We are pleased to inform you that you no longer owe the referenced debt(s) to the provider listed in this letter. RIP Medical Debt ... acquires and then cancels the unpaid and unpayable medical debts. The funds provided for this act of debt abolishment were generously provided by a donation from Fellowship Bible Church.”

As per guidelines of the program, the church will not learn the names of the recipients. Hishmeh said that is in line with the desires of the church, which was to offer a symbol of the grace presented by God at Easter time.

“The reality is that we have a debt that we owe to God that is far greater than our capacity to pay,” Hishmeh said. “The only reason God paid this debt through Christ is because he loves us. God didn’t wait for us to come up with the resources. He provided the payment. We didn’t want to just receive that blessing. We wanted to share it with others, no strings attached.”

Hishmeh said RIP Medical Debt has paid off $1.4 billion of medical debt for about 650,000 people. He said the average debt retired is $2,153, but some debts retired may be as high as $50,000. Hishmeh said unpaid medical debt can be crippling to individuals and families who wish to get their lives on better financial footing.

“It’s affecting everything about their lives,” Hishmeh said. “It’s hitting your credit report, so you’re not even able to rent an apartment. When we heard this could be done for pennies on the dollar, we wanted to be a part of it.”

Hishmeh said the church leadership started planning last summer to buy medical debt. The church paid $40,000 in January, hoping to have the process completed before Easter. COVID-19 slowed down the process, so there are still some details being resolved.

“We didn’t plan on COVID-19 to be on everyone’s minds at Easter,” Hishmeh said. “It was so poignant to discuss medical debt while people are self-quarantined due to the virus. Both medical and financial concerns are on everyone’s minds at this time.”

Eschmann noted in the Easter service that he knows members of FBC have their own debts to deal with. While the conditions of the RIP Medical Debt campaign don’t allow the church to choose whose debt is paid, FBC plans to work with members of the church to help with their financial burdens as well.

“I only wish that we could wipe out all of the medical debt that people in our church family are dealing with, but of course you know that’s not possible,” Eschmann said. “What we want to be able to do is come alongside people who are struggling.

“So we are assembling a team of people who have expertise in this area, that can help people negotiate and work with health care providers to set up plans to work out arrangements. If our church family is struggling, we want to help.”