Franklin County Sheriff

Accident

• 7:24 p.m. Thursday, 4500 block of Finney Road, Johnathan Allen Tate, 25, Lane, was traveling eastbound in his 2005 Ford F-150, when he swerved to miss a dog in the roadway. Tate's pickup then struck a tree. Damage is estimated to be greater than $1,000.

Incident

• 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 900 Block of K-68 highway, Pomona, Taylor Larsh, 29, Pomona, was seen driving while suspended. Report forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 7:25 p.m. p.m. Saturday, 1100 Milner Street, Ottawa, Adam Walker, 40, Ottawa, was arrested after damaging property that belonged to a 76-year-old Ottawa female.

Accidents

• 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of S. Hickory Street, Ottawa, a 2007 Toyota driven by Triston Pickens, 20, Ottawa, struck a legally parked 1990 GMC owned by Benjamin Story, 68, Ottawa.

Thefts

• 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of N. Poplar, Ottawa, Justin Willard, 30, Ottawa, reported theft and damage to an item.

• 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of W. Willow Lane, Ottawa, an 18-year-old Ottawa male reported unknown suspects entered his unlocked vehicle and took items. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., welfare check; 4600 Meadow Lane, assist other agency; 300 block of S. Elm St., theft; 200 block of Prairie Lane, juvenile matter.

Tuesday: 200 block of W. 3rd St., civil matter; 400 block of S Elm St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., parking complaint; 300 block of S. Elm St., theft.

Wednesday: 100 block of Main St., Public Assist; 600 block of W. 3rd Terrace, general information; 400 block of W. 4th Terrace, parking complaint; 1000 block of Poplar, alarm; 4300 Reno Road, assist other agency.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., special assignment; 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, assist other agency.