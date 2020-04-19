Newly acquired testing supplies and personal protective gear is being shipped to Ford, Seward and Finney counties to confront coronavirus infection clusters in a region of western Kansas with large meat processing plants, state officials said Sunday.

Gov. Laura Kelly said testing for the coronavirus would be broadened with the supplies obtained through "federal partners."

Cargill, Tyson Fresh Meats and National Beef have confirmed plant employees tested positive. Southwest Kansas accounts for at least one-fourth of the country’s beef processing.

"Agriculture is a facet of our state’s most critical infrastructure — Kansas doesn’t just feed the state, we feed the world," Kelly said. "This is particularly true of our front line workers in meatpacking plants across the state who process a significant portion of the nation’s supply."

She said facilities had modified production and shipping systems and initiated temperature and health screenings, enhanced sanitation and social distancing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track clusters around the processing plants.

KDHE secretary Lee Norman said Friday the agency sent staff to southwest Kansas to investigate the outbreak. On Monday, Ford County was reporting 180 positive cases, while Seward County had 79 and Finney County was at 38. The Ford and Seward county totals are double-digit increases from Sunday.

Additional resources are being moved by the state into Lyon County, which has 39 confirmed cases.

"Expanded testing and additional supplies from the federal level will equip and inform our state and local health officials as they work to protect the health of Kansans," Norman said.

In April, the governor said, Kansas has struggled to obtain supplies required to test and treat coronavirus patients. U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both Kansas Republicans, assisted in acquisition of the new shipment of materials, Kelly said.