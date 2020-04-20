Sheriff’s Department News

Arrest

• 4:32 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Interstate 35, Wellsville, Otis Horner Jr., 19, Kansas City, Mo., was stopped for speeding. He was arrested and released on a notice to appear for no driver’s license, no insurance, and speeding.

Accidents

• 6:10 a.m. Saturday, 4200 block of Interstate 35, Wellsville, Jessica Eshelman, 26, Princeton, was traveling north on I-35 in her 2012 Chevy Traverse when she struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage was greater than $1,000.

• 9:08 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Clement Leabo Jr., 68, Ottawa, was traveling east on K-68 in his 2001 Ford F-150 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 9:32 p.m. Saturday, 4600 block of US-59 highway, Ottawa, Grace Palmer, 19, Pittsburg, was traveling north in her 2005 Acura TL when she struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage was estimated over $1,000.00.

Incidents

• 3:26 p.m. Friday, 410 E. Franklin, Pomona, a 73-year-old Quenemo woman reported that her step-granddaughter, Cheyanne Day, homeless, stole checks from her and forged a check to Buzzard’s Pizza. Total amount lost to Buzzard’s Pizza is $52.25.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 12:53 a.m. Friday, 200 E. 23rd Street, Ottawa, Carib Walker, 40, Wichita was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked and violation of order or proclamation after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Walker was released on a notice to appear.

• 1:06 p.m. Sunday, 300 S. Locust Street, Ottawa, Erika Bond, 23, Ottawa, was arrested for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container and violation of an order or proclamation after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Bond was later released with a notice to appear on her own recognizance.

Incidents

• 2:42 a.m. Friday, 434 S. Main Street (TFI), Ottawa, Cody Maloney reported that a 16-year-old Wichita juvenile ran away from placement. The juvenile was later located.

• 8:54 a.m. Saturday, 400 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 16-year-old juvenile from Wichita was reported as a runaway.

Thefts

• 4:06 p.m. Friday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), Ottawa, a 73-year-old Quenemo female reported that known suspects committed forgery. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

Friday: K-33 highway/Interstate 35, motorist assist; 300 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., check welfare.

Saturday: 300 block of W. 3rd St., civil matter; Interstate 35 mile post 198, assist other agency, 200 block of E. 7th St., juvenile/traffic complaint.