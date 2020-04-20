Across the state and in Franklin County, faith communities are banding together in support of businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disaster brings out the worst and the best in people,” said Rod Kennedy, interim senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Ottawa. “Right now it’s critical for us to be good neighbors.”

First Baptist’s congregation has begun collectively ordering out at a different restaurant every Tuesday, stylizing the outings as “Rod’s Virtual Road Trips.”

“I was the senior pastor First Baptist, Dayton, Ohio, for 13 years, and we had these regular road trips that were designed to increase the fellowship of our congregation,” Kennedy said. “Once a month we’d select a locally owned restaurant, and we’d take 40 or 50 people to their place on Tuesday night, which is usually a slow night.

“They came to be known as ‘Rod’s Road Trips.’ I came up with the idea there, and when I got here and we were shut down and I saw how much our restaurants were suffering, we just added the word ‘virtual’ to it.”

The group has ordered takeout from Primetime Grille and Luigi’s so far, and plans to keep up the practice for the duration of the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We feel like Christians are people who should do something to help their neighbors, whether their neighbors are members of the church, Christian or not,” Kennedy said. “They’ve been appreciative. When you are struggling to keep your doors open and someone shows up to order 30 dinners on a Tuesday night, that means something.”

Another community institution, Ottawa Bible Church, has begun intentionally patronizing two businesses per week, calling the initiative “Operation Ottawa.” The group has so far supported Corner Market, Turner Flowers, Luigi’s and Mug Shot Coffee.

In a bid to assist nonprofit food providers, Sikhs Serving America has made an emergent need donation to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas.

“We donated to Meals on Wheels because they are still heroically providing meals to their clients,” said Daljit Singh Jawa, president of Sikhs Serving America. ”We hope that with SSA’s financial help it could provide meals to additional seniors who may need support during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

After Jawa retired in 2003, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas for many years. During that time he learned the importance of service to seniors in these communities.

“During my time of service to Meals on Wheels, I saw different challenging conditions that many seniors were in. I know that Meals on Wheels is a holy and compassionate organization that is doing worthwhile work,” said Jawa.

Sikhs Serving America hopes that their donation to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas encourages others to give in support of seniors who need additional support.

“As people, we have influence and the ability to encourage others to give. SSA encourages individuals and organizations to give back to their community and see the impact and dedication of Meals on Wheels,” said Jawa.

For Kennedy, serving the community during crisis is the church’s duty. He hopes FBC’s actions will inspire others to act.

“In the history of the church across centuries, when there have been plagues, frequently it’s been the Christians and clergy who would stay to give everything to the sick and the dying,” Kennedy said. “It’s not like most of us are out on those front lines, like our doctors and nurses, but we are looking for ways to help our community.

“We think that’s our calling.”