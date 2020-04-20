Kansas gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.56 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,329 stations. Gas prices in Kansas are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 106.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The consumer website reported prices ranging from $1.40 to $1.67 in Franklin County.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas on Monday was priced at $1.11 per gallon while the most expensive was $2.30, a difference of $1.19 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon the past week, averaging $1.78 Monday. The national average is down 33.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Kansas and the national average going back 10 years:

April 20, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. average: $2.84/g)

April 20, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. average: $2.76/g)

April 20, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. average: $2.43/g)

April 20, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. average: $2.10/g)

April 20, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. average: $2.45/g)

April 20, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. average: $3.67/g)

April 20, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. average: $3.51/g)

April 20, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. average: $3.88/g)

April 20, 2011: $3.72/g (U.S. average: $3.84/g)

April 20, 2010: $2.78/g (U.S. average: $2.84/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Topeka — $1.67/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.70/g.

Wichita — $1.34/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.40/g.

"With another drop in the national average from a week ago, we've made it eight straight weeks of decline, and for the first time in GasBuddy's 20 year history, we have two cities that are averaging under $1 per gallon. That's right — not a single station under $1, but the entire city average,“ said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. ”Truly unprecedented demand destruction has been dismantling expensive gas prices everywhere.

"With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide, though areas with lower prices will see little decline — take Wisconsin for example, while higher priced states like California have the most room to decline. With the wounds to the oil industry growing deeper, it's becoming more likely that even after most Americans return to work, there will be a hangover to the low prices that many motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of."