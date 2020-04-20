Amber Alert canceled after Nebraska boys found

TEKAMAH, Neb. — A Nebraska man was arrested in Wichita and two children were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Monday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

After a request by the Nebraska State Patrol, the KBI issued the Amber Alert for two boys from Tekamah, Neb.

The NSP said the boys, ages 4 and 7, were forcibly taken by Tanner Leichleiter, 30, in Tekamah.

NSP said its investigation indicated Leichleiter may be traveling southbound on US-81 highway into Kansas.

The alert was canceled shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday. The KBI said it thanks the public for their rapid assistance in bringing this matter to a safe ending.

Woman killed in collision with fertilizer sprayer

LANSING — A woman was killed when her car was involved in a collision with a fertilizer sprayer southwest of Lansing, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at noon Thursday west of 155th Street on Fairmount Road.

A 46-year-old rural Leavenworth man reportedly was driving a 2005 Silverwheels fertilizer sprayer west on Fairmount Road returning to a Leavenworth County Cooperative Association site. The passenger-side wheels of the vehicle caught the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to slide into a ditch. The driver reportedly pulled back onto the road but overcorrected. The fertilizer sprayer crossed the center of the roadway and collided with an eastbound 2012 Toyota Prius, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The top of the Prius was sheared off. The car’s driver, Angela Handke, 49, of rural Leavenworth, died at the scene.

The driver of the fertilizer sprayer had only minor injuries following the crash.