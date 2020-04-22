Schools in Haven, Hutchinson and Lyons have received Challenge Awards.

The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 92 schools as recipients of the 2019 Challenge Awards.

The awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population.

The Challenge Award recognizes schools for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishments based on Kansas assessment results in math and reading, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates and the socioeconomic status of those taking the test.

Four local schools receiving a 2019 Challenge Award:

• Yoder Charter Elementary School, Haven USD 312.

• Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen, Hutchinson USD 308.

• Lyons Central Elementary School, Lyons USD 405.

• Lyons Middle School, Lyons USD 405.