Updated 2:09 p.m. April 22, 2020, to provide more clarity.

A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Leavenworth pharmacy, a police spokesman said.

The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday at Walgreens, 2900 S. Fourth St.

The man reportedly entered the store, approached a clerk and demanded money. He allegedly indicated he had a gun but never displayed the weapon.

"The clerk complied," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect left on foot with money from the store.

Nicodemus said police worked on the case and located the suspect later in the day at a nearby hotel at 303 Montana Court.

The 75-year-old man was taken into custody at 9:09 p.m. Monday. He was arrested for an allegation of aggravated robbery.

Nicodemus said the suspect had been staying at a halfway house before the incident.

Police recovered at least some of the money that was taken during the robbery.