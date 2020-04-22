Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 5:44 p.m. Wednesday: The Topeka Correctional Facility has announced one of its inmates has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the second case of the coronavirus to be identified at the women’s prison. A male staff member tested positive Monday.

• 4:36 p.m. Wednesday: The unions representing Topeka’s police officers and firefighters have rejected the city’s proposal that union members accept a 3% reduction in pay to counter expected revenue shortfalls stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. "Even in the face of COVID-19, the unions firmly believe that the city should take every step to use idle or available funds to serve its people," wrote Matthew Bergmann, the attorney representing the unions.

• 3:01 p.m. Wednesday: The new coronavirus has arrived at the state’s meatpacking plants. It was to be expected, perhaps, given the outbreaks at food processors in other states, but that doesn’t make the development any less ominous or challenging, writes The Capital-Journal editorial board.

• 2:53 p.m. Wednesday: As the conversation surrounding COVID-19 moves toward reopening businesses and easing stay-at-home orders, Stormont Vail’s chief executive says coronavirus testing remains crucial. "Testing is vital, both for surveillance and for the safety of health care workers. As we go forward, as we begin to think about again doing elective procedures ... testing becomes really important to know the level of the activity of the virus in the community," said Robert Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health.

• 12:01 p.m. Wednesday: Many of us are now wearing a mask and/or gloves in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and avoid contracting the illness. Although in theory, this limits the spread of COVID-19, it is not as simple as it sounds, writes retired physician Ximena M. Garcia.

• 8:09 a.m. Wednesday: The Kansas Legislature’s leadership postponed resumption of the session to protect two-thirds of lawmakers considered at risk of being infected with COVID-19, a decision likely to compel Gov. Laura Kelly to issue a new statewide emergency declaration and potentially jeopardize millions of dollars in federal aid. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene April 27, but concern about undermining health of House and Senate members led the bipartisan Legislative Coordinating Council to abandon that plan.

• 7:56 p.m. Tuesday: Faced with a proposal to temporarily cut their own salaries by 3% during a time of crisis, Topeka’s mayor and city council instead voted 10-0 to temporarily reduce those salaries by 6%. Councilman and Deputy Mayor Tony Emerson suggested doubling the decrease being considered while noting that city manager Brent Trout had voluntarily accepted a temporary 6% pay cut. "I think that is the right thing for us to do as well," Emerson said at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Other national coverage:

• Trump’s vow to suspend immigration over coronavirus has certain industries on edge

• Public health ‘superstar’ or pro-China propagandist? WHO chief lands in US political crosshairs

• Fact Check: Trump claims coronavirus tests are widely available. They are not

• Earth Day’s 50th anniversary goes digital amid coronavirus pandemic, with virtual protests, video teach-ins and more

Local coverage from April 21, 2020:

• Shawnee County restrictions to fight COVID-19 to be relaxed in phases

• CapFed Best News: Virtual tours take local students to colleges near and far

• Editorial: What lessons have we learned to help our planet?

• David Norlin: Turn to each other, not hierarchy today

• Local faith groups try to help businesses

• Kansas coronavirus update: State securing emergency housing in four counties with large meatpacking plants

• Presentation on Zoom to feature portrayal of John Brown

Other links:

• Official coronavirus portal for the Shawnee County Health Department