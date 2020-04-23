Consultants working on an updated comprehensive plan for the city of Leavenworth are looking to obtain feedback from the community. But the consultants admit the techniques they use for community engagement probably will evolve because of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to make sure we get good participation from the community,” Sheila Shockey said.

Shockey is the principal-in-charge for Shockey Consulting.

She spoke to city commissioners when they meet Tuesday.

Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, Shockey and Shelby Ferguson, project manager for Shockey Consulting, spoke to commissioners using an online videoconferencing service.

Mayor Mike Griswold participated in the meeting from Leavenworth City Hall along with City Manager Paul Kramer. But Commissioners Mark Preisinger, Nancy Bauder and Camalla Leonhard participated in the meeting through online videoconferencing. Commissioner Jermaine Wilson was unable to participate.

The City Commission hired Shockey Consulting in December to update a 2011 comprehensive plan. The company is charging $100,000 for the service.

Ferguson said the updated plan will have a 10-year outlook for the city.

The consultants are in the second of five phases of the project. The next phase will involve community engagement.

Shockey said her company does a lot of things online to seek community input, but nothing beats a face-to-face conversation.

During the discussion, Shockey discussed some of the plans for obtaining input from the public including attending community events and having focus groups with key stakeholders.

She said there also will be online surveys.

Shockey said the timeline for the project already has been revised because of the COVID-19 crisis.

She said the timeline may need to be adjusted again as more information is provided by public health officials.

A statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to remain in place until May 3. There also are statewide restrictions regarding gatherings of more than 10 people.

As part of the project, representatives of Shockey Consulting are speaking individually with commissioners to obtain feedback.

