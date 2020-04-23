A Franklin County resident was hired as the new executive director of the AdventHealth Ottawa Foundation, the philanthropy organization for AdventHealth Ottawa.

Amy Piersol, of Williamsburg and a lifelong Franklin County resident, joins AdventHealth Ottawa Foundation from Cleveland University-Kansas City, where she served as vice president of advancement. Previously, she directed development and alumni relations efforts for Baker University and Ottawa University.

Piersol recently obtained her Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential. Piersol graduated from Ottawa University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in human resources.

"Amy brings more than two decades of fundraising experience to the Foundation and we are very excited to have her join us in making a difference for those we serve," said Vance Finch, foundation board chairman. "Her knowledge and background, combined with her ties to Franklin County, solidified the confidence we have in her ability to support the healing mission of AdventHealth Ottawa."

AdventHealth Ottawa president and CEO Dallas Purkeypile said Piersol fits the AdventHeath mission.

"We’re exceptionally pleased that Amy has joined our team as we continue our mission of whole person care," he said. "Her many years of experience will be instrumental as we strengthen our longstanding relationships and cultivate new connections in the community."

Piersol said she can’t wait to get involved with helping others support the local hospital.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the leadership of AdventHealth Ottawa and the Foundation’s Board of Directors to secure contributions for the AdventHealth Ottawa Foundation," Piersol said. "I know there are many generous individuals and organizations in Ottawa and the surrounding communities that have already supported and will continue giving to our local hospital."