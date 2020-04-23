Preston - Brenda Carol Lewis, 59, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. She was born October 5, 1960 in Hutchinson to Richard Lee and Darlene (Horst) Rapp. Brenda married Steven Eugene Lewis on June 3, 2010 after they had been together since 1999. He survives.



Brenda was a member of Countryside Baptist Church in Hutchinson. She enjoyed taking care of her parents, reading, gardening and spending time outside.



She is survived by her husband, Steven of Preston; son, Christopher Dale of Preston; daughter, Jennifer Dale of Pratt; father, Richard Rapp of Stafford; brother, Scott Rapp of Preston; grandchildren, Mollie, Shawn and Austin Snow and Dorian Cabral all of Pratt; aunt, Alma Walker of Preston; and uncle, Darryl Horst of Cunningham.



Brenda is preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Rapp.



Cremation has taken place.



Memorials may be made to Preston Senior Center in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.