The annual Newton City-Wide Garage Sale, sponsored by The Newton Kansan, has been postponed because of stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Laura Kelly that were extended through May 3.

A date for the sale, which was first slated for this weekend, has not been selected.

“The peak of COVID-19 in Kansas is expected as early as this week, and the stay-at-home order is in effect until May 3,” said Kansan editor Chad Frey. “While the Harvey County Commission has started recovery planning, it is not known if those stay-at-home orders will be allowed to expire, modified or extended. We’ll know more next week. Until we know more, we do not wish to pick a date and possibly add to the confusion or stress of our community.”

A new date will be released at a later time.

Commission meeting to be modified

The Newton City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at City Hall, with some modifications because of precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Hall has been closed since March 25, but during this meeting, the doors will be open for the public. Anyone who intends to make public comments during the meeting must attend in person. City staff and members of the public will be cycled in and out of the room to maintain social distancing and limit the gathering size.

For those who wish to just observe the meeting, it will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/cityofnewtonks.

The stats

State of Kansas

Cases diagnosed: 2,777

Hospitalizations to date: 457

Deaths to date: 111

Negative tests to date: 20,811

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations to date: 3

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 323

Hospitalizations to date: 55

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 20

Hospitalizations to date: 4

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 13

Hospitalizations to date: 3

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 16

Hospitalizations to date: 6

Marion County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations to date: 2