Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 12:47 p.m. Monday, 200 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Michael Vance, 43, Ottawa/Kansas City, Mo., was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding and driving while suspended after a vehicle pursuit that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

• 3:13 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Kevin Leroy Gatlin, 41, Richmond, was arrested on Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Anne Pittman, 51, Pomona, was stopped for a possible registration violation. She was found to have a suspended license. She was arrested and released on a notice to appear.

• 10:46 p.m. 300 E. 4th Street, Ottawa, Darren Jones, 26, homeless, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disobeying an order or proclamation after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Jones was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 3:13 p.m. Thursday, 2400 US-59 highway, Shirly Joyce, 72, Richmond, was traveling southbound when she suffered an apparent medical emergency and left the roadway to the left, striking a mailbox owned by Shelly Markley, 58, Ottawa. Total loss is unknown at this time.

Incidents

• 11:02 a.m. Monday, 4100 Montana Road, Ottawa, a 45-year-old Ottawa female, reported a known 44-year-old Ottawa male threatened to shoot her on April 19 and battered her in a previous incident on April 17. Both incidents are under investigation.

• 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Rock Creek Terrace, Ottawa, Tiffany Fraser, 39, Ottawa, was stopped after being called in as a possibly intoxicated driver. Tiffany was taken to Advent Health Ottawa by Franklin County EMS for possible pregnancy complications. Suggested charges for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, and child endangerment are being sent to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

• 6:40 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ryan Wood, 40, Topeka, was accused of violating a No Contact Order in reference to a criminal case. Report was forwarded to County Attorney’s Office.

• 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 100 Truman Street, Pomona, the grandparents of 7-year-old and 3-year-old Pomona juveniles alleged their father was being abusive toward them. Case is under investigation and DCF was notified.

Thefts

• 11:38 a.m. Thursday, 3300 Ohio Road, a 78-year-old Lane man reported an unknown subject stole several items from a construction site at this location. Total estimated loss is $1,100.00.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, 100 W. 1st Street, Ottawa, Carissa Ballew, 21, Ottawa, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and disobey an order or proclamation (public nuisance) after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 7:20 a.m. Thursday, 200 E. 23rd Street, Ottawa, Daniel Rochel, 23, Louisiana, was arrested for battery and criminal restraint after a disturbance with a known 23-year-old female.

Accidents

• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 E. 11th Street, Ottawa, a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Christian Abenes, 22, Virginia, failed to yield to a 2000 Ford driven by Loren Middlebusher, 75, Ottawa. A 23-year-old passenger in the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

Incidents

• 12:52 p.m. Monday, 700 block of E. Wilson, a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect damaged her 2012 Chevrolet. Case is under investigation.

• 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd Street, Ottawa, a 30-year-old female reported a sex offense. Case is under investigation.

– 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, 400 S. Cherry Street, Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa female reported a known subject damaged property.

Thefts

• 11:56 a.m. Thursday, 800 S. Tremont Street, Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa male reported that unknown suspects entered his locked vehicle and stole property.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 300 block of W. 7th St., public assist; 400 block of Maple St., animal complaint; by telephone general information; 400 block of E. 3rd St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., suspicious activity/pursuit; 300 block of W. 7th St., suspicious activity.

Tuesday: 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 600 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 1000 block of Poplar St., motorist assist.

Wednesday: 200 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; 400 block of Walnut St., verbal disturbance; 200 block of W. 5th St., welfare check.

Thursday: 200 block of E. 10th St., public assist; 200 block of Prairie Lane, 911 disconnect; 700 block of Main St., civil matter.